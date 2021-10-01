 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monticello engulfs Camanche in flames 55-13
0 Comments

Monticello engulfs Camanche in flames 55-13

  • 0

Camanche had no answers as Monticello roared to a 55-13 victory during this Iowa football game.

Recently on September 17 , Monticello squared up on Tipton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Monticello fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at Camanche's expense.

Monticello took control in the third quarter with a 41-13 advantage over Camanche.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News