Monticello engulfs Camanche in flames 55-13

Camanche had no answers as Monticello roared to a 55-13 victory during this Iowa football game.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Monticello fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at Camanche's expense.
Monticello took control in the third quarter with a 41-13 advantage over Camanche.
