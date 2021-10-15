 Skip to main content
Monticello cancels check from Goose Lake Northeast 34-14
Monticello cancels check from Goose Lake Northeast 34-14

Monticello charged Goose Lake Northeast and collected a 34-14 victory on October 15 in Iowa football.

In recent action on October 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Monticello took on Camanche on October 1 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Rebels 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Monticello registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over Goose Lake Northeast.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

