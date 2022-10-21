Monona MFL MarMac dismantles Durant 48-12

Monona MFL MarMac's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Durant 48-12 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Monona MFL MarMac charged to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

