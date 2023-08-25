Monmouth United topped Aledo Mercer County 14-6 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Monmouth United opened with an 8-6 advantage over Aledo Mercer County through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Red Storm put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Golden Eagles 6-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

