Monmouth-Roseville scuffles before coming around to beat Sherrard 51-20

  • 0

Monmouth-Roseville seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 51-20 over Sherrard in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Sherrard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Monmouth-Roseville as the first quarter ended.

The Titans kept a 22-14 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Monmouth-Roseville thundered to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 13-6 in the last stanza.

