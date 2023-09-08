Monmouth-Roseville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Erie-Prophetstown from start to finish for a 42-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Erie-Prophetstown squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Recently on Aug. 25, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Manlius Bureau Valley in a football game.

