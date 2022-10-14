Monmouth-Roseville produces precision performance against Erie E/P 28-6

Monmouth-Roseville didn't tinker with Erie E/P, scoring a 28-6 result in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 14.
The last time Erie E/P and Monmouth-Roseville played in a 25-16 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 1, Erie E/P faced off against Harvard and Monmouth-Roseville took on Orion on September 30 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
