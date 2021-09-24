 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monmouth-Roseville pockets solid victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15
0 Comments

Monmouth-Roseville pockets solid victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15

  • 0

Monmouth-Roseville upended Taylor Ridge Rockridge for a narrow 18-15 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24. .

Recently on September 10 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at Taylor Ridge Rockridge's expense.

Monmouth-Roseville took control in the third quarter with an 18-8 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Monmouth-Roseville would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News