Moline's initial burst crucial to stopping Hampshire 48-42

There was no tuning necessary, Moline started in perfect harmony while drumming Hampshire with a strong start in Illinois high school football action on October 29.
The first quarter gave the Maroons a 21-0 lead over the Whippurs.
Moline kept a 34-14 halftime margin at Hampshire's expense.
The Maroons' control showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hampshire fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Moline would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
