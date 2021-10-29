 Skip to main content
Moline's initial burst crucial to stopping Hampshire 48-42
There was no tuning necessary, Moline started in perfect harmony while drumming Hampshire with a strong start in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The first quarter gave the Maroons a 21-0 lead over the Whippurs.

Moline kept a 34-14 halftime margin at Hampshire's expense.

The Maroons' control showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hampshire fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Moline would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

