 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline tames Rock Island's offense 63-0
0 Comments

Moline tames Rock Island's offense 63-0

  • 0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Moline shutout Rock Island 63-0 on September 17 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Moline a 44-0 lead over Rock Island.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 44-0.

The Maroons' command showed as they carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 3, Moline faced off against Lisle Benet and Rock Island took on Dunlap on September 3 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Are you feeling Cardinals wild-card fever?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News