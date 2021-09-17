Moline tames Rock Island's offense 63-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Moline shutout Rock Island 63-0 on September 17 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Moline a 44-0 lead over Rock Island.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 44-0.
The Maroons' command showed as they carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 3, Moline faced off against Lisle Benet and Rock Island took on Dunlap on September 3 at Dunlap High School.
