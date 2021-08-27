Moline tackles Burbank St. Laurence 28-7

Moline controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 28-7 victory over Burbank St. Laurence for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.
Moline moved ahead of Burbank St. Laurence 21-7 as the fourth quarter started.
The Maroons registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
