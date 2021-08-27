 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline tackles Burbank St. Laurence 28-7
0 Comments

Moline tackles Burbank St. Laurence 28-7

  • 0

Moline controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 28-7 victory over Burbank St. Laurence for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Moline moved ahead of Burbank St. Laurence 21-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Maroons registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A Bear's salute to the military

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News