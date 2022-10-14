Moline sets quick pace to roar over Sterling 33-21

Moline was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 33-21 victory over Sterling in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Moline moved in front of Sterling 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Golden Warriors got within 14-7.

Moline moved to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Warriors outpointed the Maroons 7-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

