Moline overpowers Rock Island in thorough fashion 49-24

Moline showed top form to dominate Rock Island during a 49-24 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The last time Moline and Rock Island played in a 63-0 game on September 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 2, Rock Island faced off against Dunlap and Moline took on Lisle Benet on September 2 at Lisle Benet Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
