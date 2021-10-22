Moline knocks out victory on Geneseo 28-13

No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Geneseo's plans 28-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Quincy on October 8 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.
Moline jumped in front of Geneseo 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
Moline's leverage showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.