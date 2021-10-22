 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline knocks out victory on Geneseo 28-13
0 Comments

Moline knocks out victory on Geneseo 28-13

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Geneseo's plans 28-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Quincy on October 8 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.

Moline jumped in front of Geneseo 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

Moline's leverage showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News