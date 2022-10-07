Moline imposes its will on Galesburg 55-10

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Moline broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-10 explosion on Galesburg in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Moline jumped in front of Galesburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-3 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Moline jumped to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Maroons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

