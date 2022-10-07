 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Moline imposes its will on Galesburg 55-10

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Moline broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-10 explosion on Galesburg in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Moline jumped in front of Galesburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-3 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Moline jumped to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Maroons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The last time Moline and Galesburg played in a 27-0 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

