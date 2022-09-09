Moline hustles by Quincy 34-20

No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Quincy's plans 34-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

Moline opened with a 7-3 advantage over Quincy through the first quarter.

The Maroons registered a 21-10 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Quincy trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 27-17.

There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 7-3 margin in the closing period.

