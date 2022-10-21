Moline finds its footing in sprinting past Geneseo 42-13

Moline dismissed Geneseo by a 42-13 count on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

Moline thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

