 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Moline finds its footing in sprinting past Geneseo 42-13

  • 0

Moline dismissed Geneseo by a 42-13 count on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

Moline thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Moline and Geneseo faced off on October 22, 2021 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Geneseo faced off against Quincy and Moline took on Galesburg on October 7 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News