Moline finds its footing in sprinting past Geneseo 42-13

Moline dismissed Geneseo by a 42-13 count on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.
The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
Moline thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
