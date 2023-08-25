Moline finally found a way to top Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.
The start wasn't the problem for Carol Stream Glenbard North, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons' offense darted in front for a 10-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Panthers 7-6 in the final quarter.
