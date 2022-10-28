Moline collects skin-tight win against DeKalb 21-13

Moline poked just enough holes in DeKalb's defense to garner a taut, 21-13 victory on October 28 in Illinois football action.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over DeKalb after the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a slim 14-13 gap over the Barbs at halftime.

Moline darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.