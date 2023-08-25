Minooka rolled past Rock Island for a comfortable 42-7 victory at Minooka High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Minooka opened with a 6-0 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Indians' offense darted in front for a 19-7 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Minooka stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-0 final quarter, too.

