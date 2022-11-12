Maroa-Forsyth takes a toll on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-7

Riding a wave of production, Maroa-Forsyth surfed over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-7 in Illinois high school football on November 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Taylor Ridge Rockridge settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

