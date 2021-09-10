Marion Linn-Mar overcomes Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's lead, then earns win 18-7

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley cut in front fast, but Marion Linn-Mar bounced aside that challenge and collected an 18-7 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The Lions moved to an 18-7 bulge over the Spartans as the fourth quarter began.
The Lions fought to a 15-7 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marion Linn-Mar at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
