 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Linn-Mar overcomes Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's lead, then earns win 18-7
0 Comments

Marion Linn-Mar overcomes Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's lead, then earns win 18-7

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley cut in front fast, but Marion Linn-Mar bounced aside that challenge and collected an 18-7 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Lions moved to an 18-7 bulge over the Spartans as the fourth quarter began.

The Lions fought to a 15-7 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marion Linn-Mar at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News