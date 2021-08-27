Marion Linn-Mar manhandles Muscatine 63-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Marion Linn-Mar broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 63-14 explosion on Muscatine for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.
No points meant no hope for Muscatine as it could not cut into its deficit in the fourth quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar's supremacy showed as it carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense roared to a 42-7 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
Marion Linn-Mar drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
