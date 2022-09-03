 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manlius Bureau Valley nips Sherrard in taut scare 20-14

  • 0

Yes, Manlius Bureau Valley looked relaxed while edging Sherrard, but no autographs please after its 20-14 victory in Illinois high school football on September 2.

Sherrard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Manlius Bureau Valley as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Tigers would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 14-6 lead on the Storm.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Storm fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

The last time Manlius Bureau Valley and Sherrard played in a 50-7 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News