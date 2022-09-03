Manlius Bureau Valley nips Sherrard in taut scare 20-14

Yes, Manlius Bureau Valley looked relaxed while edging Sherrard, but no autographs please after its 20-14 victory in Illinois high school football on September 2.

Sherrard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Manlius Bureau Valley as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Tigers would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 14-6 lead on the Storm.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Storm fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.