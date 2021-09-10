 Skip to main content
Macomb posts win at Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op's expense 40-22
Playing with a winning hand, Macomb trumped Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 40-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the first and fourth quarters.

Macomb's control showed as it carried a 40-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Macomb's offense moved to a 24-16 lead over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op at halftime.

