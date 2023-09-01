Lisle Benet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Moline in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Lisle Benet darted in front of Moline 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redwings' offense steamrolled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy.

