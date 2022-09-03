 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisle Benet delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Moline 24-21

With little to no wiggle room, Lisle Benet nosed past Moline 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lisle Benet opened with a 7-6 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Redwings registered a 17-13 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Moline fought to within 24-21.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Lisle Benet and Moline played in a 23-21 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

