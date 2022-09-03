Lisle Benet delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Moline 24-21

With little to no wiggle room, Lisle Benet nosed past Moline 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Lisle Benet opened with a 7-6 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.
The Redwings registered a 17-13 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Moline fought to within 24-21.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Lisle Benet and Moline played in a 23-21 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.