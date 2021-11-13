Lena-Winslow mauls Fulton in strong showing 54-28

Lena-Winslow's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Fulton during a 54-28 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.
Lena-Winslow took charge in front of Fulton 18-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense thundered to a 32-14 lead over the Steamers at the intermission.
The Panthers' authority showed as they carried a 48-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
