Lena-Winslow earns solid win over Fulton 57-38

Lena-Winslow collected a 57-38 victory over Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Panthers moved in front of the Steamers 28-14 to begin the second quarter.
Lena-Winslow's authority showed as it carried a 57-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.
In recent action on November 13, Lena-Winslow faced off against Fulton at Lena-Winslow High School.
