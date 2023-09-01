Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn an impressive 32-8 win against Fulton in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Lena-Winslow charged in front of Fulton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Lena-Winslow jumped to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fulton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 21, Fulton faced off against Rock Falls.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.