Lena-Winslow darts by Fulton in easy victory 52-14

The force was strong for Lena-Winslow as it pierced Fulton during Saturday's 52-14 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.

Lena-Winslow darted in front of Fulton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a mammoth 44-7 gap over the Steamers at the intermission.

Lena-Winslow breathed fire to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

