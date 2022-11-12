Lena-Winslow darts by Fulton in easy victory 52-14

The force was strong for Lena-Winslow as it pierced Fulton during Saturday's 52-14 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.
Lena-Winslow darted in front of Fulton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers opened a mammoth 44-7 gap over the Steamers at the intermission.
Lena-Winslow breathed fire to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton squared off with November 24, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
