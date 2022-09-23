 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lena-Winslow comes from behind to stop Fulton 54-32

Lena-Winslow staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 54-32 win over Fulton on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Fulton authored a promising start, taking a 12-8 advantage over Lena-Winslow at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 24-19 intermission margin at the Steamers' expense.

Lena-Winslow struck to a 46-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Steamers outpointed the Panthers 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton faced off on November 24, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School. For a full recap, click here.

