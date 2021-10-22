 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knoxville tackles Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 46-6
0 Comments

Knoxville tackles Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 46-6

  • 0

Knoxville earned a convincing 46-6 win over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Knoxville darted in front of Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Knoxville opened a colossal 33-0 gap over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op at the intermission.

The Blue Bullets jumped on top in front of the Cougars 46-0 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News