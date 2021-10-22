Knoxville tackles Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 46-6

Knoxville earned a convincing 46-6 win over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op in Illinois high school football on October 22.
Knoxville darted in front of Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knoxville opened a colossal 33-0 gap over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op at the intermission.
The Blue Bullets jumped on top in front of the Cougars 46-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
