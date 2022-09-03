Knoxville sinks Aledo Mercer County with solid showing 32-22

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Knoxville will take its 32-22 victory over Aledo Mercer County in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

The first quarter gave Knoxville a 14-6 lead over Aledo Mercer County.

The Blue Bullets fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Aledo Mercer County inched back to a 26-14 deficit.

The Golden Eagles rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Blue Bullets prevailed.

