Knoxville delivers smashing punch early to dump Woodhull Al/Cam 48-8
Knoxville didn't tinker around with Woodhull Al/Cam. A 48-8 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football on September 25.

The Blue Bullets drew first blood by forging a 48-8 margin over the Aces after the first quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

