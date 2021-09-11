Kincaid South Fork blitzes Galva in convincing fashion 38-6

Kincaid South Fork controlled the action to earn a strong 38-6 win against Galva for an Illinois high school football victory on September 11.
Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 intermission score.
The Ponies broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-6 lead over the Wildcats.
Recently on August 28 , Galva squared up on Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
