Kewanee finally found a way to top Sherrard 28-21 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Kewanee took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Sherrard after the first quarter.

The Boilermakers' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Boilermakers and the Tigers each scored in the fourth quarter.

