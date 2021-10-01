Jetstream: Dubuque Hempstead's quick edge makes the difference against Muscatine 55-14

Dubuque Hempstead raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-14 win over Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Mustangs drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense took charge to a 35-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Dubuque Hempstead's control showed as it carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
