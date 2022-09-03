Iowa City West sprints past Muscatine 35-21

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Iowa City West will take its 35-21 victory over Muscatine in Iowa high school football on September 2.
Iowa City West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.
Muscatine trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 35-21.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Iowa City West and Muscatine squared off with September 3, 2021 at Muscatine High School last season. For more, click here.
