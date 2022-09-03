Iowa City West sprints past Muscatine 35-21

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Iowa City West will take its 35-21 victory over Muscatine in Iowa high school football on September 2.

Iowa City West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.

Muscatine trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

