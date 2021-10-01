Iowa City West rides the rough off Davenport Central 36-21

Playing with a winning hand, Iowa City West trumped Davenport Central 36-21 at Iowa City West High on October 1 in Iowa football action.
The Trojans opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense darted to a 22-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
The Trojans' upper hand showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 fourth quarter.
