 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City West rides the rough off Davenport Central 36-21
0 Comments

Iowa City West rides the rough off Davenport Central 36-21

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Iowa City West trumped Davenport Central 36-21 at Iowa City West High on October 1 in Iowa football action.

The Trojans opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted to a 22-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

The Trojans' upper hand showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News