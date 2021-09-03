 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City West puts an offensive onslaught on Muscatine 42-7
0 Comments

Iowa City West puts an offensive onslaught on Muscatine 42-7

  • 0

Iowa City West offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Muscatine with an all-around effort during this 42-7 victory in Iowa high school football on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans stomped on in front of the Muskies 42-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Trojans' offense stomped on to a 28-7 lead over the Muskies at halftime.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News