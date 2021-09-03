Iowa City West puts an offensive onslaught on Muscatine 42-7

Iowa City West offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Muscatine with an all-around effort during this 42-7 victory in Iowa high school football on September 3.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans stomped on in front of the Muskies 42-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Trojans' offense stomped on to a 28-7 lead over the Muskies at halftime.
Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
