Iowa City Regina thwarts Durant's quest 26-12

Iowa City Regina grabbed a 26-12 victory at the expense of Durant during this Iowa football game.
Iowa City Regina opened with a 6-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.
The Regals' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Iowa City Regina struck to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Regals chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 34-16 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 30, Durant squared off with West Branch in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
