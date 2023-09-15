A swift early pace pushed Iowa City Regina past Durant Friday 49-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 29-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals opened a giant 43-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Durant showed some mettle by fighting back to a 43-6 count in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

