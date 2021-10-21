 Skip to main content
Iowa City pours it on Davenport Central 63-7
Iowa City handled Davenport Central 63-7 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

In recent action on October 8, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport North and Iowa City took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on October 8 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 23-7 lead over the Blue Devils.

The Little Hawks opened a huge 50-7 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

The Little Hawks and the Blue Devils were engaged in a towering affair at 63-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

