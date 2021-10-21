Iowa City pours it on Davenport Central 63-7

Iowa City handled Davenport Central 63-7 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on October 21.
The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 23-7 lead over the Blue Devils.
The Little Hawks opened a huge 50-7 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
The Little Hawks and the Blue Devils were engaged in a towering affair at 63-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
