Iowa City dismantles Davenport West in convincing manner 55-6

Iowa City offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport West during this 55-6 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
The Little Hawks opened a monstrous 35-6 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
Iowa City pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.
In recent action on September 30, Davenport West faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Davenport North on September 30 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.
