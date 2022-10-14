Iowa City dismantles Davenport West in convincing manner 55-6

Iowa City offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport West during this 55-6 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks opened a monstrous 35-6 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Iowa City pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.