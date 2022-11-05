 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Halt: Fulton refuses to yield to Rockford Lutheran 28-0

Fulton's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Rockford Lutheran 28-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Steamers' offense moved in front for a 6-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Fulton thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Steamers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 21, Fulton squared off with Dakota in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

