Halt: Cedar Rapids Xavier pushes the mute button on Eldridge North Scott's offense 17-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Cedar Rapids Xavier proved that in blanking Eldridge North Scott 17-0 on September 16 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 3-0 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

