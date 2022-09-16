Halt: Cedar Rapids Xavier pushes the mute button on Eldridge North Scott's offense 17-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Cedar Rapids Xavier proved that in blanking Eldridge North Scott 17-0 on September 16 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 3-0 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with September 17, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
