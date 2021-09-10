 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goose Lake Northeast outlasts Durant 42-28
0 Comments

Goose Lake Northeast outlasts Durant 42-28

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Goose Lake Northeast spurred past Durant 42-28 on September 10 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on August 27, Durant faced off against Sigourney-Keota and Goose Lake Northeast took on Bellevue on August 27 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News