Geneseo tames Rock Island Alleman's offense 48-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Geneseo followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 27-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
Geneseo's offense breathed fire to a 34-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
The Maple Leafs' might showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Geneseo squared up on Galesburg in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.