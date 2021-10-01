 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo tames Rock Island Alleman's offense 48-0
0 Comments

Geneseo tames Rock Island Alleman's offense 48-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Geneseo followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 27-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Geneseo's offense breathed fire to a 34-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

The Maple Leafs' might showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Geneseo squared up on Galesburg in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News