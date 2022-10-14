Geneseo slingshots past Rock Island 36-22

Geneseo couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 36-22 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.
The Rocks took a 14-7 lead over the Maple Leafs heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Geneseo and Rock Island locked in a 22-22 stalemate.
The Maple Leafs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Rock Island and Geneseo squared off with October 15, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on September 30 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.